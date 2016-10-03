版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Jazz pharmaceuticals plc - initiates rolling nda submission

Oct 3 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Expects to complete submission of NDA by early 2017, and will request a priority review.

* Initiates rolling NDA submission for Vyxeos (CPX-351) expects to complete NDA submission by early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐