BRIEF-MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC

Oct 3 Meta Financial Group Inc

* Proposed purchase, which is subject to certain conditions, has been approved by boards of directors of all companies

* Meta does not anticipate need to raise additional capital for this acquisition

* Expects impact of deal will provide immediate accretion of over 10 percent to Meta's EPS in first full year of combined operations

* Deal for approximately $42.5 million

* MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC

* Expects to realize about 12 percent tangible book value dilution from deal at close with earn-back period of approximately 4 years