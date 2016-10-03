BRIEF-MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Meta Financial Group Inc
* Proposed purchase, which is subject to certain conditions, has been approved by boards of directors of all companies
* Meta does not anticipate need to raise additional capital for this acquisition
* Expects impact of deal will provide immediate accretion of over 10 percent to Meta's EPS in first full year of combined operations
* Deal for approximately $42.5 million
* MetaBank to acquire the assets of EPS Financial LLC
* Expects to realize about 12 percent tangible book value dilution from deal at close with earn-back period of approximately 4 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
