BRIEF-Toyota says September 2016 U.S vehicle sales up 1.5 pct

Oct 3 Toyota:

* Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A Inc reported September 2016 sales of 197,260 units, an increase of 1.5 percent from September 2015 on a volume basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

