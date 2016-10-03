BRIEF-NN amends, restates credit facility, which lowered interest rate and rate floor on company's term loan

Oct 3 NN Inc :

* Has amended and restated its credit facility, which lowered interest rate and rate floor on company's term loan

* New rate for term loan is LIBOR, subject to a 0.75% rate floor, plus 4.25%, which in combination is 0.75% lower than previous rate

* There were no changes to maturities or covenants under credit facility