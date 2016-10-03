BRIEF-Directcash Payments to acquire Australian ATM assets from First Data Corp

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Directcash Payments Inc
* Directcash Payments announces acquisition of Australian ATM assets from First Data Corporation
* Board of directors of dcpayments unanimously approved acquisition
* Total purchase price for acquired assets of First Data is approximately A$55 million
* Acquisition was funded with bridge loan financing by Bank of Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
