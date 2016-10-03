版本:
BRIEF-Directcash Payments to acquire Australian ATM assets from First Data Corp

Oct 3 Directcash Payments Inc

* Directcash Payments announces acquisition of Australian ATM assets from First Data Corporation

* Board of directors of dcpayments unanimously approved acquisition

* Total purchase price for acquired assets of First Data is approximately A$55 million

* Acquisition was funded with bridge loan financing by Bank of Montreal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

