版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 21:35 BJT

BRIEF-Nicola Mining enters into exploration and material purchase agreement

Oct 3 Nicola Mining Inc

* Co has entered into an exploration and material purchase agreement with Teck Highland Valley Copper Partnership

* Teck Highland Valley Copper Partnership has agreed to reimburse company for certain costs related to exploration and mining programs

* Following exploration campaigns, Teck Highland Valley Copper Partnership will have right to purchase stockpile material mined by co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐