BRIEF-Gunvor says secures US $500 mln facility to support new activities in U.S.

Oct 3 Gunvor Group Ltd :

* Gunvor says secures us $500 million facility to support new activities in United States

* Gunvor says has opened an office in Houston, Texas that initially will be trading refined products, natural gas, and asphalt/bitumen

* Gunvor says new credit facility is jointly lead-arranged by Rabobank and ABN Amro Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

