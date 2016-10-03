版本:
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust Of America enters into new 7-year $200 mln senior unsecured term loan

Oct 3 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc :

* Healthcare Trust Of America Inc enters into a new 7-Year $200 million senior unsecured term loan

* Closed on a new $200 million senior unsecured term loan, extending company's debt maturities by 7 years to September 26, 2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

