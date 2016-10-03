版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 23:52 BJT

BRIEF-First Commonwealth Financial says termination payment of about $5.3 mln will be payable by DCB to co in certain circumstances

Oct 3 First Commonwealth Financial Corp:

* Merger agreement contains customary termination rights for both the company and DCB- sec filing

* Termination payment of about $5.3 million will be payable by DCB to the company in certain circumstances Source text (bit.ly/2dn27LO) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐