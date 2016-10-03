BRIEF-Tenet Healthcare finalizes agreement to resolve Clinica De La Mama investigation

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Tenet Healthcare Corp:
* Tenet healthcare finalizes previously disclosed agreement to resolve Clinica De La Mama investigation and litigation
* Settlement also includes execution of a three-year non-prosecution agreement with DOJ
* Has amended and expanded existing policies related to referral source arrangements
* Expects to make payment of $514 million during q4 using available liquidity, including cash, borrowings under credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.