BRIEF-Truck Hero announces acquisition of Husky Liners

Oct 3 Truck Hero Inc:

* Truck Hero Inc announces strategic acquisition of Husky Liners

* Transaction terms were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

