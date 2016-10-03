版本:
BRIEF-Newmont mining completes construction of Merian Gold mine in Suriname

Oct 3 Newmont Mining Corp

* Co has completed construction of Merian Gold Mine in Suriname on time

* Projects are expected to add one million ounces of lower cost gold production over next two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

