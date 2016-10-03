BRIEF-Bioanalytical Systems entered third forbearance agreement,fourth amendment to credit agreement-SEC filing

Oct 3 Bioanalytical Systems Inc

* Effective Sept 30, Co entered third forbearance agreement ,fourth amendment to credit agreement-SEC filing

* Third forbearance agreement amends maturity dates for term and revolving loans under credit agreement to october 31, 2016

* Third forbearance agreement removes additional financial covenant contained in second forbearance agreement

* In connection with third forbearance agreement, CO agreed to reimburse Huntington Bank for certain legal fees ,to pay a loan forbearance fee. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: