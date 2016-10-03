BRIEF-Bioanalytical Systems entered third forbearance agreement,fourth amendment to credit agreement-SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Bioanalytical Systems Inc
* Effective Sept 30, Co entered third forbearance agreement ,fourth amendment to credit agreement-SEC filing
* Third forbearance agreement amends maturity dates for term and revolving loans under credit agreement to october 31, 2016
* Third forbearance agreement removes additional financial covenant contained in second forbearance agreement
* In connection with third forbearance agreement, CO agreed to reimburse Huntington Bank for certain legal fees ,to pay a loan forbearance fee. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.