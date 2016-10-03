版本:
BRIEF-Affine signs 12-year lease agreement with Starbucks

Oct 3 Affine RE SA :

* Affine signs a 12-year lease agreement with Starbucks for its Quai des Marques mall in Bordeaux Source text: bit.ly/2d8X5jL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

