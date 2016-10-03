BRIEF-Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Aequus partners with Camargo to support US regulatory strategy for development programs
* Will issue 133,043 common shares of co to camargo in connection with execution of agreement
* Under terms of agreement, Camargo will be compensated with a split of cash and common shares of Co for services provided
* Camargo will be providing end-to-end regulatory consulting services for Aequus' three development programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
