BRIEF-Tomod's plans to more than double its Taiwanese store count to around 50 by end of 2018 - Nikkei

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Nikkei:
* Tomod's plans to more than double its taiwanese store count to around 50 by the end of 2018 -Nikkei
* Tomod's projects sales of 5 billion yen ($49 million) in Taiwan for FY ending dec 2018, up from the 2.4 billion yen forecast for current year-Nikkei Source text for Eikon:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.