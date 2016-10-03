版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 01:19 BJT

BRIEF-Tomod's plans to more than double its Taiwanese store count to around 50 by end of 2018 - Nikkei

Oct 3 Nikkei:

* Tomod's plans to more than double its taiwanese store count to around 50 by the end of 2018 -Nikkei

* Tomod's projects sales of 5 billion yen ($49 million) in Taiwan for FY ending dec 2018, up from the 2.4 billion yen forecast for current year-Nikkei Source text for Eikon:

