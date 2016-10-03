版本:
BRIEF-Flowers Foods & Flowers Finance ii, entered into an amendment to co's existing $200 million loan agreement dated July 17, 2013-Sec filing

Oct 3 Flowers Foods Inc

* Flowers Foods Inc - On Sept 30, co. & Flowers Finance ii, llc entered into an amendment to co's existing $200 million loan agreement dated July 17, 2013

* Flowers Foods Inc Says the amendment extends the term by one year -Sec filing Source text:[ID:bit.ly/2dn6Aij]

