公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz says Sept U.S. vehicle sales rose 1.7 pct

Oct 3 Mercedes-Benz USA:

* Reported September sales of 29,500 vehicles, increasing 1.7 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

