BRIEF-Sears Holdings CEO says no plans to shut Kmart

Oct 3 Sears Holdings Corp :

* CEO Eddie Lampert says "there are no plans and there have never been any plans to close the Kmart format" -blog post Source text: (bit.ly/2d9kqlJ) Further company coverage:

