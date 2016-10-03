BRIEF-Textron Inc- on September 30, 2016, entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility-SEC filing

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Textron Inc
* Textron Inc -On September 30, 2016, entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Textron Inc -Entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion- SEC filing
* Textron Inc -Facility agreement expires in September 2021 and replaces $1.0 billion 5-year facility that was scheduled to expire in October 2018 Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2dN0vtJ]
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.