BRIEF-Textron Inc- on September 30, 2016, entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility-SEC filing

* Textron Inc -On September 30, 2016, entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Textron Inc -Entered into a senior unsecured revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.0 billion- SEC filing

* Textron Inc -Facility agreement expires in September 2021 and replaces $1.0 billion 5-year facility that was scheduled to expire in October 2018 Source text : [ID:bit.ly/2dN0vtJ]