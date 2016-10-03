BRIEF-BMW of North America says Sept. U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles fell 4.6 pct

Oct 3 BMW of North America:

* U.S. sales of BMW brand vehicles decreased 4.6 pct in September for total of 25,389 vs 26,608 vehicles sold in September, 2015

* In total, BMW group in U.S. (BMW and MINI combined) reported September sales of 29,413 vehicles, decrease of 5.2 percent