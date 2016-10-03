版本:
BRIEF-Constellation offer gets undertakings worth 52.4 pct Bond Intl stake

Oct 3 Constellation Software Inc :

* As of Sept 30, co either owned, received irrevocable undertaking over c.52.4 pct of Bond Intl's issued share capital for purchase offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

