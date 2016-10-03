版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-JP Morgan's Dimon says there is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems -CNBC

(Corrects headline to add source)

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

* JP Morgan's Jamie Dimon on Deutsche Bank - 'There is no reason that Deutsche Bank shouldn't get over its problems" - CNBC

