BRIEF-First Midwest Bancorp Inc-entered into a loan agreement providing for a $50 million unsecured revolving credit facility- SEC filing

Oct 3 First Midwest Bancorp Inc

* First Midwest Bancorp Inc -On September 27, 2016, co entered into a loan agreement providing for a $50 million unsecured revolving credit facility

* First Midwest Bancorp Inc -Unsecured revolving credit facility will mature on September 26, 2017

* First Midwest Bancorp Inc -Advances under loan agreement will bear interest at a rate equal to one-month LIBOR plus 1.75% per annum- SEC filing Source text:[ID:bit.ly/2dnyXw2]