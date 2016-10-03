版本:
BRIEF-Vivendi clarifies Ubisoft shares it owns will benefit from double voting rights based on date on which registered

Oct 3 Vivendi

* Clarifies ubisoft shares that it owns will benefit from double voting rights based on date on which they were registered after purchase

* On november 20, 2017, theoretical percentage of voting rights for entire stake held by vivendi as of today would be 27.5% Source text for Eikon:

