BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty

Oct 3 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty, implement internal compliance program for distributing and selling recalled products

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Between September 2010 and October 2015, Best Buy sold about 600 recalled items, including more than 400 canon cameras, to consumers

* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Agreement settles charges that Best Buy knowingly sold 16 different recalled products during 2010 through 2015 Source text :