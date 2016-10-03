BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Best Buy agrees to pay $3.8 million civil penalty, implement internal compliance program for distributing and selling recalled products
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Between September 2010 and October 2015, Best Buy sold about 600 recalled items, including more than 400 canon cameras, to consumers
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission -Agreement settles charges that Best Buy knowingly sold 16 different recalled products during 2010 through 2015 Source text :
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
