2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Bank of the Ozarks says increased quarterly dividend by 3.1 pct

Oct 3 Bank Of The Ozarks Inc

* Bank of the Ozarks, Inc. Announces increased regular quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 3.1 percent to $0.165 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

