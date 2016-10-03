版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Hologic says delivers notice that senior notes due 2037 eligible to convert

Oct 3 Hologic Inc

* Hologic delivers notice that holders of 2.00% convertible exchange senior notes due 2037 are eligible to convert Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐