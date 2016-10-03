版本:
BRIEF-Oxford Immunotec says gets favorable decision in patent infringement litigation

Oct 3 Oxford Immunotec

* Oxford Immunotec announces favorable decision from U.S. District court of Massachusetts in patent infringement litigation

* In issuing ruling, court rejected Qiagen's arguments that patents were not valid

* Due to court's decision, all claims of co's six patents remain at issue and case will proceed to next phases of discovery and, ultimately, trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

