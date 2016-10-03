版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-NN to alter existing credit agreement

Oct 3 Nn Inc

* September 30, co and units entered into amendment and restatement agreement to existing credit agreement

* Nn inc says amended and restated credit agreement increases revolving loan credit facility from $100 million to $133 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐