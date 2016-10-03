BRIEF-Whitestone REIT acquires two properties with operating partnership units

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Whitestone Reit
* Whitestone REIT says two properties were acquired for a total purchase price of $72.5 million
* Purchase was funded using 54% equity and 46% debt from company's unsecured credit facility
* Op units to be redeemable, on a 1-for-1 basis, for cash at 1 Whitestone common share or, at Whitestone's election, Whitestone common shares
* La Mirada and Seville will be immediately accretive to earnings, add to cash flow
* Acquires two properties with operating partnership units, valued at $19.00 per unit, combined with cash and debt; The La Mirada And Seville Community Centers in Scottsdale, Arizona are an expansion of the company's "Internet resistant" business model portfolio
* Two properties were acquired for a total purchase price of $72.5 million
* Equity portion consisted of issuance of 621,053 operating partnership units ("op units") priced at $19.00 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.