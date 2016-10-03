版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:24 BJT

BRIEF-Baylin Technologies expects Q3 rev to be $16.5 mln-$17 mln

Oct 3 Baylin Technologies Inc

* Q3 revenue view $14.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Have recently won three major north american customers in infrastructure that expect will boost outlook for 2017

* Says anticipates reporting revenue in range of us$16.5 million to us$17 million for q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐