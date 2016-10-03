版本:
2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Aegerion pharmaceuticals to extend forbearance period

Oct 3 Aegerion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* On Sept 30, co amended forbearance deal dated Nov 9, 2015, to extend forbearance period through Nov 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

