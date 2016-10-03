版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 04:27 BJT

BRIEF-Western Union files for potential debt shelf size undisclosed

Oct 3 Western Union Co

* Files for potential debt shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

