BRIEF-Equinix Japan K.K. enters into term loan deal with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Equinix Inc
* Lenders to provide term loan facility of up to JPY 47.5 billion (or about USD 468.6 million at prevailing exchange rates in effect on Sept 30)
* On September 30, 2016, Equinix Japan K.K. Entered into term loan deal with Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, LTD. - SEC filing
* Equinix Japan K.K. expects to borrow full amount of term loan on or before October 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.