BRIEF-Equinix Japan K.K. enters into term loan deal with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi

* Lenders to provide term loan facility of up to JPY 47.5 billion (or about USD 468.6 million at prevailing exchange rates in effect on Sept 30)

* On September 30, 2016, Equinix Japan K.K. Entered into term loan deal with Bank Of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, LTD. - SEC filing

* Equinix Japan K.K. expects to borrow full amount of term loan on or before October 31, 2016