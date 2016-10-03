版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二

BRIEF-Thomson Reuters closes sale of IP & science business for $3.55 bln

Oct 3 Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson Reuters closes sale of intellectual property & science business for $3.55 billion

