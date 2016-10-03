BRIEF-Acelrx Pharma says amended loan and security deal with Hercules Tech II and Hercules Capital Inc

Oct 3 Acelrx Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Among other things, amendment extends interest-only period from October 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* On September 30, co amended loan and security deal with Hercules Technology II, L.P. and Hercules Capital, Inc. Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2d9ESCI) Further company coverage: