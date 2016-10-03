版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 05:00 BJT

BRIEF-Tier REIT sells Hurstbourne Business Center for $41 mln

Oct 3 Tier Reit Inc

* Deal for $41 million

* Net proceeds from sale will be used to repay near-term expiring mortgage debt

* Continue to market other remaining properties in louisville portfolio and "expect to exit market by end of next year"

* Tier reit sells hurstbourne business center Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

