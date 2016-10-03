BRIEF-Sunedison responds to claims and allegations made by Terraform Power and Terraform Global

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Sunedison Inc
* "Sunedison disagrees with many of statements, claims and allegations made by Yieldcos in their press releases"
* No date has been established yet in bankruptcy cases for objecting to proofs of claims
* Sunedison, Inc. Responds to claims and allegations made by Terraform Power, Inc., and Terraform Global, Inc.
* Sunedison confirms that settlement discussions with Yieldcos have commenced
* Settlement discussions relate to alleged claims asserted by Yieldcos, claims that Sunedison Estate is reviewing,may assert against yieldcos
* "will evaluate proposed transactions based on value they deliver to Sunedison's bankruptcy estate"
* Anticipated that ultimately there will be resolution of dispute regarding claims alleged by Yieldcos,claims that co holds against yieldcos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
