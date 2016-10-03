版本:
2016年 10月 4日

BRIEF-Arch Coal says to amend credit agreement

Oct 3 Arch Coal Inc

* Arch Coal Inc says entered into an amendment to dip credit agreement, dated as of September 28, 2016

* Arch Coal Inc says amendment extended availability period to borrow under dip facility and extended deadline for plan to become effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

