BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces the acquisition of Point Comfort terminal assets

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 NGL Energy Partners Lp
* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces the acquisition of point comfort terminal assets
* Point comfort facility will have an initial truck receipt capacity of at least 30,000 barrels per day
* Point comfort facility will have an initial marine loading capacity of up to 20,000 barrels per hour
* Terminal can be expanded to meet future market demand
* NGL Energy Partners Lp says expects terminal to be ready for commercial service in April of 2017
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
