BRIEF-NGL Energy Partners announces the acquisition of Point Comfort terminal assets

Oct 3 NGL Energy Partners Lp

* NGL Energy Partners Lp announces the acquisition of point comfort terminal assets

* Point comfort facility will have an initial truck receipt capacity of at least 30,000 barrels per day

* Point comfort facility will have an initial marine loading capacity of up to 20,000 barrels per hour

* Terminal can be expanded to meet future market demand

* NGL Energy Partners Lp says expects terminal to be ready for commercial service in April of 2017

