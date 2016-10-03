版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Lucas Energy says Anthony Schnur resigns as interim CFO

Oct 3 Lucas Energy Inc

* On September 29, effective October 3, 2016, Anthony Schnur, CEO and member of board, resigned from position of interim CFO

* Has no current plans to fill vacancy in position of chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Anthony Schnur continues to serve as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of co - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dmrpgz) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐