BRIEF-Lucas Energy says Anthony Schnur resigns as interim CFO

Oct 3 Lucas Energy Inc

* On September 29, effective October 3, 2016, Anthony Schnur, CEO and member of board, resigned from position of interim CFO

* Has no current plans to fill vacancy in position of chief financial officer - SEC filing

* Anthony Schnur continues to serve as chief executive officer and a member of the board of directors of co - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2dmrpgz) Further company coverage: