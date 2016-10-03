版本:
BRIEF-Liberty Interactive imposes SOX blackout period

Oct 3 Liberty Interactive Corp

* On October 3, Co delivered to its executive officers and directors a notice pursuant to which co has imposed "blackout" period

* Imposing a SOX blackout period that is expected to begin on November 2, 2016 and end on or about November 9, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2dF7BzY) Further company coverage:

