BRIEF-American Equity Investment Life Holding enters credit agreement for $150 mln

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co
* Entered into credit agreement for $150 million unsecured revolving credit facility and $100 million term loan
* Credit agreement replaces company's prior credit agreement dated November 22, 2013
* Revolving facility maturity date is Sept 30, 2021, term loan maturity date is Sept 30, 2019- sec filing
* Proceeds of term loan towards capital, surplus of a subsidiary, american equity investment life insurance company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
