版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 05:44 BJT

BRIEF-Granite REIT, Magna agree to renew and extend leases for 15 properties

Oct 3 Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

* Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and Magna agree to renew and extend leases for 15 properties including seven special purpose properties

* Says as a result of agreements, Granite has locked-in annual rental revenue in excess of $68 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐