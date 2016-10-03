版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Providence and Worcester Railroad and directors served with two lawsuits brought in Rhode Island superior court challenging merger

Oct 3 Providence And Worcester Railroad

* On Sept 30, fourth lawsuit was brought in Rhode Island superior court challenging proposed sale of company to G&W

* On or about Sept 21, co and directors served with two lawsuits brought in Rhode Island superior court challenging merger

* On Sept 26, third lawsuit was brought in Rhode Island superior court also challenging proposed sale of co to Genesee & Wyoming Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

