BRIEF-Evolent Health unit enters into amendment to merger deal dated July 12, 2016

Oct 3 Evolent Health Inc

* Amendment to definition of "merger consideration" to be cash in amount of $50.3 million,7.42 million shares of co's Class A common stock

* Amendment to reflect decrease in amount of additional contingent share consideration payable under certain conditions to $12.38 million

* On Oct 3, co, unit entered into amendment to merger deal dated July 12, 2016 by and among co, Valence Health, Inc - SEC filing

* After giving effect to amendment, aggregate amount of merger consideration to be paid by the co at closing is $219.4 million