BRIEF-Evolent Health unit enters into amendment to merger deal dated July 12, 2016

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Evolent Health Inc
* Amendment to definition of "merger consideration" to be cash in amount of $50.3 million,7.42 million shares of co's Class A common stock
* Amendment to reflect decrease in amount of additional contingent share consideration payable under certain conditions to $12.38 million
* On Oct 3, co, unit entered into amendment to merger deal dated July 12, 2016 by and among co, Valence Health, Inc - SEC filing
* After giving effect to amendment, aggregate amount of merger consideration to be paid by the co at closing is $219.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
