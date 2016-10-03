版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 4日 星期二 06:05 BJT

BRIEF-Netease announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media

Oct 3 Netease Inc

* Netease Inc says announces confidential submission of draft registration statement by Netease media

* Number of shares proposed to be offered and sold and dollar amount proposed to be raised in proposed IPO have not yet been determined

* Netease Inc says proposed IPO is expected to commence after SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐