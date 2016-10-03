BRIEF-Transglobe Energy says Q3 production of 11,730 barrels of oil per day

Oct 3 Transglobe Energy Corp

* Says q3 production of 11,730 barrels of oil per day exceeded guidance of 11,400 bopd by 3%

* Sold approximately 480,000 barrels in september for net proceeds of $17.5 million expected to be received in late october

* Production recovery plan ("prp") is on target to achieve 13,000 to 14,000 bopd by year end 2016