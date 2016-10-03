版本:
BRIEF-Hess Corp announces pricing of maximum tender offer

Oct 3 Hess Corp

* Hess plans to fund maximum tender offer with part of proceeds from sale of its 4.30% notes due 2027 and its 5.80% notes due 2047

* Hess corporation announces pricing of maximum tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

